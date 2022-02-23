Nicosia Municipalities replies to reports about pressure for fines

NewsLocalNicosia Municipalities replies to reports about pressure for fines

In reply to a report by Phileleftheros according to which traffic policemen of the Nicosia Municipality are under pressure to issue fines, the Municipality replied in writing, noting that it is the Municipality’s obligation to keep pavements free of cars. And one of the tools that Policemen have in their disposal in order to secure the town’s smooth operation, is the fines.

The announcement noted that it is the Municipality’s obligation to punish offenders, based on the provisions of the Law.

It is also pointed out that millions of euros have been spent by the Nicosia Municipality for a series of projects, both in the center of the town and in the neighborhoods that would fulfil the targets of viable mobility.

Finally it is noted that most times it is the citizens themselves that communicate to report illegalities and ask for the Municipality’s intervention.

