Nicosia Municipal Swimming Pool suspends operation due to renovation

The Municipal Swimming Pool in Nicosia which also hosts the Olympic Swimming Pool complex managed by the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) has suspended operation due to renovation.

Its re-opening is scheduled for December 2023 and the estimated cost of renovation is €6.5 million to be covered by CSO, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The contractor has promised to try his best to have the municipal swimming pool – upgraded to Olympic standards – completed by mid-2023 so that athletes can use it, insiders said.

The municipal pool was inaugurated in April 1989, and opened to the public in June of the same year.

Located in Ayios Andreas area, between the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Agriculture, it is an oasis in the capital’s centre. It is situated in an area planted with towering eucalyptus trees.