News Local Nicosia mayor asks for understanding ahead of Makarios avenue project

Nicosia mayor asks for understanding ahead of Makarios avenue project

A section of Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will close as from tomorrow for road works, with  Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis asking the public to show patience and understanding in view of the anticipated inconvenience.

In statements to the CNA, the mayor said the road works are part of a revamp aiming to upgrade a shopping street he says has been in steady decline as a result of unplanned town planning and the construction of shopping malls in the suburbs.

The project is a follow on from the Stasicratous revamp, with level pavements, street lighting, lots of trees, easy access and new public benefit services.

As from tomorrow, the section of the avenue from the traffic lights with Spyros Kyprianou avenue to the 360 building will close. This section will take 13 months to complete. Once it is finished, then work will get underway for the section as far as the Evagorou junction and this will need another six to seven months.

Overall, the avenue will be closed for 19 to 20 months, he said.

The project as a whole, which includes the roads leading off Makarios Avenue and Anastasios Leventis will be finished in 26 months, he told CNA.

The mayor anticipated some inconvenience for the public until they get used to traffic arrangements that will be made. Police will be on the streets in the first few days helping the municipality’s traffic wardens resolve any problems that may arise, he said.

“We are asking for patience and the understanding of people. We believe there will be inconvenience in the beginning. But we hope that slowly, slowly with the arrangements and corrective action that will be taken, there will be less inconvenience. It is true that when you try to upgrade the main road network of Nicosia and correct decade-long problems, works are needed which unfortunately cause inconvenience,” he told CNA.

He explained that parking lots will remain open and accessible and the municipality is looking for solutions and other parking options for apartment blocks and offices, the residents and employees of which will not have access to underground parking on Makarios Avenue.

The project will cost just under 12 million euro and will be co-financed by state, EU and municipal funds. Negotiations are underway with the contractor to increase the budget by 7-8% so as to reduce the time needed to complete the project by 12-15%.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleTrump’s push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing
Next articleAny prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks would require termination of Turkish provocations

Top Stories

Local

Seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1176 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Five of the new cases were detected from 301...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Biker in critical condition after collision

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia's...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for third day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning -- the third in a...
Read more
Local

Any prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks would require termination of Turkish provocations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Any prospects for the resumption of UN-led talks for a settlement to the Cyprus problem would require the termination of the Turkish provocative violations...
Read more
Local

Nicosia mayor asks for understanding ahead of Makarios avenue project

Bouli Hadjioannou -
A section of Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will close as from tomorrow for road works, with  Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis asking the public to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1176 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Five of the new cases were detected from 301...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Biker in critical condition after collision

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia's...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for third day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning -- the third in a...
Read more
Local

Any prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks would require termination of Turkish provocations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Any prospects for the resumption of UN-led talks for a settlement to the Cyprus problem would require the termination of the Turkish provocative violations...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros