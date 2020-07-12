Nicosia mayor asks for understanding ahead of Makarios avenue project

A section of Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will close as from tomorrow for road works, with Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis asking the public to show patience and understanding in view of the anticipated inconvenience.

In statements to the CNA, the mayor said the road works are part of a revamp aiming to upgrade a shopping street he says has been in steady decline as a result of unplanned town planning and the construction of shopping malls in the suburbs.

The project is a follow on from the Stasicratous revamp, with level pavements, street lighting, lots of trees, easy access and new public benefit services.

As from tomorrow, the section of the avenue from the traffic lights with Spyros Kyprianou avenue to the 360 building will close. This section will take 13 months to complete. Once it is finished, then work will get underway for the section as far as the Evagorou junction and this will need another six to seven months.

Overall, the avenue will be closed for 19 to 20 months, he said.

The project as a whole, which includes the roads leading off Makarios Avenue and Anastasios Leventis will be finished in 26 months, he told CNA.

The mayor anticipated some inconvenience for the public until they get used to traffic arrangements that will be made. Police will be on the streets in the first few days helping the municipality’s traffic wardens resolve any problems that may arise, he said.

“We are asking for patience and the understanding of people. We believe there will be inconvenience in the beginning. But we hope that slowly, slowly with the arrangements and corrective action that will be taken, there will be less inconvenience. It is true that when you try to upgrade the main road network of Nicosia and correct decade-long problems, works are needed which unfortunately cause inconvenience,” he told CNA.

He explained that parking lots will remain open and accessible and the municipality is looking for solutions and other parking options for apartment blocks and offices, the residents and employees of which will not have access to underground parking on Makarios Avenue.

The project will cost just under 12 million euro and will be co-financed by state, EU and municipal funds. Negotiations are underway with the contractor to increase the budget by 7-8% so as to reduce the time needed to complete the project by 12-15%.