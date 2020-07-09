News Local Nicosia mayor announces Makarios Ave revamp

Nicosia mayor announces Makarios Ave revamp

 

With the Stasikratous roadworks over, Nicosia Municipality is moving on to part two of the Makariou-Stasikratous-Evagorou revamp. This concerns the section of Makarios Avenue from the lights with Spyros Kyprianou Avenue to the lights with Evagorou Avenue.

It also covers Anastasios G Leventis street, sections of Stasandrou and Aphrodite streets, Arnaldas, Ayias Elenis, G Xenopoulou, Boumboulina, Iras and Anna Komnisis as far as the junction with Stasandrou.

The budget is €11.680 m plus VAT and construction will take about 26 months with work being carried out in sections so as to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Work will start on Monday and will focus on the section from the traffic lights with Spyros Kyprianou avenue to the traffic lights with Aphrodite /Stasandrou streets. This section will take 13 months.

Nicosia mayor Constantinos  Yiorkadjis said that Nicosia’s shopping centre has been dying a slow death for many years. “Unplanned decentralisation has turned it from a centre which catered for nearly the entire population of the district into a down graded, local commercial centre. We cannot turn back time nor ignore today’s reality of large malls in the suburbs,” he said.

The municipality had therefore decided on a radical upgrade of the area so that it can compete by making it more attractive.

The first phase of the project involved Stasikratous and neighbouring streets and the feedback is encouraging with interest being expressed to open new shops, the mayor said.

The aim is to increase access to pedestrians and the disabled with large pavements and by eliminating different levels between private and public pavements and the road. The revamped area aspires to be attractive and functional, with small squares for outdoor activities, fountains, shade offered by a number of mature trees and will serve as an outdoor shopping centre.

– there will be two bus lanes on Makarios and A.G. Leventis streets, one for each direction

— the traffic arrangements will be such so that supply vehicles will need to drive slowly and give priority to pedestrians and cyclists

— provision will be made should a decision be taken to introduce trams

The project is co-financed by EU funds, the state budget and the municipality.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleGreek researchers say close to launching own, cheaper COVID-19 test
Next articleLarnaca: 40 days jail for drunk driving

Top Stories

Local

Two more coronavirus cases, both with travel history

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people -- both with a travel history -- have tested positive for coronavirus after 1159 tests, bringing the total to 1010, the Health...
Read more
World

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least...
Read more
Local

June beer sales down annual 19.5%

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Beer sales in June slumped an annual 19.5% reflecting the absence of tourists, although exports recorded a significant increase. Figures released by the Statistical Service...
Read more
Local

Rules eased to allow daily visits to care homes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Citing the improved epidemiological situation concerning the coronavirus outbreak, the Labour Ministry has updated rules governing visits to care homes for the elderly and...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: 40 days jail for drunk driving

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Larnaca district court on Thursday sentenced a 53 year old man to 40 days in prison after finding him guilty of drunk driving and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two more coronavirus cases, both with travel history

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Two people -- both with a travel history -- have tested positive for coronavirus after 1159 tests, bringing the total to 1010, the Health...
Read more
Local

June beer sales down annual 19.5%

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Beer sales in June slumped an annual 19.5% reflecting the absence of tourists, although exports recorded a significant increase. Figures released by the Statistical Service...
Read more
Local

Rules eased to allow daily visits to care homes

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Citing the improved epidemiological situation concerning the coronavirus outbreak, the Labour Ministry has updated rules governing visits to care homes for the elderly and...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: 40 days jail for drunk driving

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Larnaca district court on Thursday sentenced a 53 year old man to 40 days in prison after finding him guilty of drunk driving and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros