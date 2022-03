The Nicosia-Limassol highway has been temporarily closed as of Wednesday noon near the area of Kakoratzia Forest, in order to move a truck that had overturned earlier.

Drivers toward Limassol can use the exit to Kornos and through the old Nicosia-Limassol road return to the highway from the area of Kofinou.

Drivers are urged to be careful, drive slowly and keep their distance from preceding vehicles.