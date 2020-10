Lawyer and law professor Christos Clerides is the new head of the Cyprus Bar Association after winning Thursday’s election.

Out of a total of 2,106 votes, the Nicosia lawyer got 815 against 653 of Kyriacos Theodorides and 638 of Athanasios Korfiotis.

In a message on Facebook, Clerides said a new page has been turned in the institution of justice.

And that his priority is to take essential measures so as to restore the people’s trust in the legal community.