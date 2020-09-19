Nicosia issues anti-NAVTEX following renewal of illegal NAVTEX by Turkey

Νicosia has issued an anti-NAVTEX following the renewal of an illegal NAVTEX by Turkey which extended the activities of seismic survey vessel “Barbaros” in Cyprus’ EEZ until October 18.

The anti-NAVTEX was issued in the early hours today and all are advised that the new NAVTEX for seismic survey by R/V “BARBAROS HAYREDIN PASA” and supporting vessels M/V “TANUX 1” and R/V “APOLLO MOON” is referring to unauthorised and illegal operation in the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

“This action constitutes a violation of international law and maritime safety procedures and it is also a criminal offence under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus”, the anti-NAVTEX points out.

Cyprus demands that the ship “BARBAROS HAYREDIN PASA” immediately ceases its illegal actions.

“Any individuals and companies working and/or providing services, assisting and soliciting to support the illegal actions “BARBAROS H.P ” are violating the rights of the Republic of Cyprus, international law and maritime safety procedures. Therefore they will face all consequences according to European and international law and an international arrest warrant will be issued against them”, the anti-NAVTEX reads.

(Philenews/CNA)