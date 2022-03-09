Nicosia International Film Festival: «Still! A Statue That Travelled The World» on March 12-13

The director Kostas Silvestros and the choreographer Panagiotis Tofi composed a musical feast of images and colors being inspired by the story of the lyricist Stavros Stavrou and the music by the leading Greek pianist and composer Thodoris Economou.
The show is suitable for the audience of all ages and nationalities given that language is not an obstacle; the language used in the play is an imaginary one, “invented” by Stavros Stavrou.
Synopsis: A girl in a boat embarks on her journey into the unknown, trying to escape the horror of war. He finds refuge in an unknown country and rests on a bench, underneath a soldier statue. Very soon a crazy revelation overturns everything: it is a statue that is alive! Can a statue and a girl become forever friends and travel the world together? Can the girl teach the statue what it’s like to be truly alive and convince him to leave the sword that he holds firmly all the time?
Conceived-lyrics: Stavros Stavrou
Direction-choreography: Kostas Silvestros- Panagiotis Tofi
Music composition: Thodoris Economou
Set & costume design: Konstantina Andreou
Screening design: Anna Fotiadou
Lighting design: Vassilis Petinaris
Assistant director/vocal instruction: Konstantinos Andronikou
Cast: Andreas Koutsoftas, Christina Papadopoulou, Anthony Papamichail
Pianist on stage: Andreas Michalopoulos
When
Saturday, March 12 at 4 pm
Sunday, March 13 at 11 am
Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre
Location
Duration: 60’
Tickets: €10 are available at:
Stephanis Shops
70007705
Information: 22797979