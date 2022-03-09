Nicosia International Film Festival: «Still! A Statue That Travelled The World» on March 12-13

The director Kostas Silvestros and the choreographer Panagiotis Tofi composed a musical feast of images and colors being inspired by the story of the lyricist Stavros Stavrou and the music by the leading Greek pianist and composer Thodoris Economou.

The show is suitable for the audience of all ages and nationalities given that language is not an obstacle; the language used in the play is an imaginary one, “invented” by Stavros Stavrou.

Synopsis: A girl in a boat embarks on her journey into the unknown, trying to escape the horror of war. He finds refuge in an unknown country and rests on a bench, underneath a soldier statue. Very soon a crazy revelation overturns everything: it is a statue that is alive! Can a statue and a girl become forever friends and travel the world together? Can the girl teach the statue what it’s like to be truly alive and convince him to leave the sword that he holds firmly all the time?

Conceived-lyrics: Stavros Stavrou

Direction-choreography: Kostas Silvestros- Panagiotis Tofi

Music composition: Thodoris Economou

Set & costume design: Konstantina Andreou

Screening design: Anna Fotiadou

Lighting design: Vassilis Petinaris

Assistant director/vocal instruction: Konstantinos Andronikou

Cast: Andreas Koutsoftas, Christina Papadopoulou, Anthony Papamichail

Pianist on stage: Andreas Michalopoulos

When

Saturday, March 12 at 4 pm

Sunday, March 13 at 11 am

Where Nicosia Municipal Theatre

Location

Duration: 60’

Tickets: €10 are available at:

Stephanis Shops

70007705

Information: 22797979