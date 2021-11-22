Nicosia International Festival 2021: “Wish” at Municipal Theatre on November 26

Five female artists, under the directions of Elena Antoniou, invade the Nicosia Municipal Theater, occupying the space and time allotted to them. WISH explores the relationship between the beholder and the person being observed; the women who experience the piercing gaze of Others.

Can they redefine the boundaries set by the body by looking straight back into the eyes of the spectator? What’s there to be done so that women finally reclaim the space they deserve?

Five women invade the theater, highlighting wish-ing as the only way to escape any subjective restraint.

“The sole responsibility of the beholder is that of his infinite freedom”.

Attendance at the Event is at 75% of venue capacity with proof of one of the following:

1. For people over the age of 18, entry is allowed with a certificate of a completed vaccination scheme against covid-19 or certificate of release from Covid-19 disease within the last six months or negative PCR test with a validity of 72 hours.

2. For people between the ages of 12-17, negative Rapid or PCR test with a validity of 72 hours or proof of full vaccination.

3. No Certificate needed for children under the age of 12.

When

1st performance Friday, November, 26 at 8pm

2nd performance Friday, November, 26 at 10pm

Where NICOSIA MUNICIPAL THEATRE

