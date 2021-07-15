Nicosia intensifies diplomatic efforts to prevent Varosha opening fait accompli

Nicosia has intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent any fait accompli by the Turkish President who is threatening to partially open the fenced area of Varosha on July 20 – the anniversary of Ankara’s 1974 invasion in Cyprus.

This is what President Nicos Anastasiades said late on Wednesday after a marathon meeting of the National Council focusing on the imminent negative development concerning the Turkish-held suburb of Famagusta.

Anastasiades also said he expected the UN and the EU to react accordingly to any Turkish actions concerning Varosha.

In Particular, Nicosia will call for an urgent special meeting to convene of the EU Foreign Affairs Committee to focus on the possible Turkish move and discuss measures the bloc should take to prevent it.

Secondly, the UN security Council will be asked to discuss Varosha and possible issue a new resolution on Famagusta aiming to prevent the negative new fait accompli.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974 and still maintains troops in the breakaway north in full violation of UN resolutions and international law and order.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly said in recent days that he will send a strong message worldwide on July 20 during his scheduled visit to the divided island’s breakaway north.

Erdogan plans to use the visit on the anniversary of invasion as a platform to promote his government’s nationalist agenda by announcing the settlement of Turkish-held Varosha.