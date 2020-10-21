Nicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Nicosia on Wednesday is hosting the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit with the leaders of the three countries set to discuss several issues of mutual concern.

The Summit’s agenda includes talks on the illegal activities of Turkey in Famagusta and in the Eastern Mediterranean region, according to CNA.

Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas has said in a statement that the Summit will take place within the framework of deepening regional cooperation with neighbouring countries.

He added that the three countries leaders will focus on the results and the progress of the trilateral mechanism, cooperation in the field of energy, migration issue, fighting terrorism, as well as the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During last year’s summit, the three leaders also tackled the illegal immigration crisis, taking into consideration the demographic changes among the region’s peoples, and the needs of the European labour market.

In the meantime, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will first welcome Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis with whom he will have a private meeting early in the morning.

He will then welcome the Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with whom he will also have a private meeting before the tripartite meeting begins.