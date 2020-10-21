News Local Nicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Nicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Τριμερής Σύνοδος Αιγύπτου, Ελλάδας και Κύπρου Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Κάιρο. Αίγυπτος Τριμερής Σύνοδος Αιγύπτου, Ελλάδας και Κύπρου // Trilateral Summit of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus Presidential Palace, Cairo, Egypt Trilateral Summit of Egypt, Greece and Cyprus

Nicosia on Wednesday is hosting the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit with the leaders of the three countries set to discuss several issues of mutual concern.

The Summit’s agenda includes talks on the illegal activities of Turkey in Famagusta and in the Eastern Mediterranean region, according to CNA.

Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas has said in a statement that the Summit will take place within the framework of deepening regional cooperation with neighbouring countries.

He added that the three countries leaders will focus on the results and the progress of the trilateral mechanism, cooperation in the field of energy, migration issue, fighting terrorism, as well as the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

During last year’s summit, the three leaders also tackled the illegal immigration crisis, taking into consideration the demographic changes among the region’s peoples, and the needs of the European labour market.

In the meantime, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will first welcome Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis with whom he will have a private meeting early in the morning.

He will then welcome the Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with whom he will also have a private meeting before the tripartite meeting begins.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Next articleGiovani Group’s two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Top Stories

Local

Police hand out 21 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 17 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of...
Read more
World

UK borrowing exceeds forecasts, debt highest since 1960

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's government borrowing exceeded forecasts in September and over the first half of the financial year was more than six times higher than a...
Read more
Local

Giovani Group’s two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Annie Charalambous -
Two extra floors illegally built in the Sun City project in Ayia Napa in which the former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis’ Giovani Group is...
Read more
Local

Nicosia hosts Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia on Wednesday is hosting the 8th Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Trilateral Summit with the leaders of the three countries set to discuss several issues of mutual...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Shaoxing city in China's Zhejiang province will offer experimental coronavirus vaccines to its residents,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police hand out 21 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 17 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures to contain the spread of...
Read more
Local

Giovani Group’s two extra floors in Sun City project to be demolished

Annie Charalambous -
Two extra floors illegally built in the Sun City project in Ayia Napa in which the former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis’ Giovani Group is...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, US sign MoU on Clean Network, 5G security

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in science and technology in the context of developing synergies across the...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, possible afternoon showers

Annie Charalambous -
Partly cloudy on Wednesday with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms and hail - mainly inland and in the mountains. Winds will be light in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros