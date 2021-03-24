News Local Nicosia honors victims of pandemic together with other European cities

Nicosia honors victims of pandemic together with other European cities

Together with cities all over Europe, Nicosia participated on Wednesday in a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus pandemic which started one year ago.

The minute of silence was an initiative of the city network Eurocities, of which Nicosia is a member.

“Europe needs a joint moment of reflection,” said Dario Nardella, President of Eurocities and Mayor of Florence. “Let us pause for a minute to mourn the dead, to honour those suffering from the consequences of the pandemic, and to reflect on our own situation – to take a breath in the hectic everyday struggle we all experience.”

Eurocities is a network of 198 European cities from 38 countries, representing 130 million people, a press release by the Nicosia Municipality says.

(CNA)

By gavriella
