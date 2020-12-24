News Local Nicosia General Hospital's surgical ward turned into COVID-19 wing

Nicosia General Hospital’s surgical ward turned into COVID-19 wing

Increased number of patients with COVID-19 in Cyprus put pressure on public hospitals that are having the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

As the Spokesman of State Health Services Organisation`s (SHSO) Pambos Charilaou told CNA on Thursday, currently the number of patients with COVID-19 in public hospitals is 150, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic, 30 of which are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit or in an Advanced Care Unit.

As from Wednesday General Surgery Clinic B’ of Nicosia’s General Hospital has turned into a COVID clinic, since two cases of patients with coronavirus who underwent emergency surgery are treated there.

As Charilaou said, their effort was to develop around 20 more beds for COVID-19, in order to respond adequately in case of an increase in the number of hospitalized patients. He also said that in the same ward there was cluster of COVID-19 cases to patients and health professionals, in the previous days and they are now tracing their contacts to find out the source of the transmission.

Pointing out that the capabilities of the health care system were not unlimited, he told however that at this stage the situation is under control.

“But should there be an increase in the number of patients, as we expect in the next days, no one will be left without proper treatment,” said Charilaou.

According to the initial plan, 200 COVID-19 beds and 115 intensive care beds will be developed if required. As Charilaou said, if more than 200 beds are needed, then more would be developed so no one would be left without proper care.

As he explained, in that case, routine surgeries would automatically stop, not only in the public but also in the private sector, so that non-COVID emergency beds could be made available.

Regarding vaccinations against COVID-19 that start next Sunday, he noted that the Organization has made a plan and is in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health, to help where and when requested, while it will vaccinate its own staff.

Furthermore, in a Christmas message posted on social media, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou wishes speedy recovery and courage to patients. “I am confident that together we will be able to face this ordeal,” he adds. He also expresses his gratitude to health professionals, doctors, nurses, carers, paramedics and volunteers who are constantly by their side.

(CNA)

By gavriella
