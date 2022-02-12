NewsLocalNicosia General Hospital’s basement looks more like jumble sale

Nicosia General Hospital’s basement looks more like jumble sale

Nicosia General Hospital’s basement looks more like jumble sale – with cupboards to specialized equipment, trolleys and chairs. Not to mention photocopiers and radiological laboratory consumables, Philenews reports.

Small and large refrigerators, paper and plastic boxes, stands, benches, beds, “old” and more modern TV sets and suitcases are also there. Why?

State Health Services Organisation’s spokesman Haralambos Harilaou said the Department of Electromechanical Services (EMY) operates a small laboratory in the basement.

And EMY’s director Marcos Marcou explained that  genral hospital damaged equipment is sent there for repair – to the extent possible.

And if these cannot be repaired, parts of them get removed so that these can be used for the repairs of other equipment.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
