NewsLocalNicosia General Hospital replies to three complaints by patients

Nicosia General Hospital replies to three complaints by patients

Kyriakos Georgiou, Chief Executive Officer of Nicosia Directorate at State Health Services Organization of Cyprus, categorically refuted recent criticism against the staff of the Nicosia General Hospital, noting that these people have really outdone themselves during the two years of the pandemic in order to respond to increased needs.

He admitted that mistakes are made but pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic was something unknown and no hospital in the world was ready to accept such cases since no hospital had the infrastructure for something like this. He added that we are now ready to face a possible future health crisis.

He also admitted that the ER Department is the department with the biggest problems, noting that priority is given to the most serious incidents.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus pediatricians call on parents to vaccinate their kids against COVID
Next articleFirst decibel meters to start work in Paphos center

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros