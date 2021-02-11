Nicosia fully prepared to counter Turkish unacceptable proposals on Cyprus settlement

Nicosia can only accept a Cyprus reunification agreement based on a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system and is fully prepared to counter any other unacceptable proposals coming from the Turkish side.

This is what government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos told state radio on Thursday, adding that the President is meeting again with the Greek Cypriot negotiating team later in the day.

He also said that when the informal UN-brokered five-party summit on Cyprus convenes next month, with the EU as an observer, negotiations will start from this framework.

And that this is the only framework agreed upon and accepted by all concerned parties except for Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part of the EU-member island.

Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom are the island’s guarantors of independence and will have to co-sign any agreed solution.