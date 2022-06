From 06.00 on 14 June until 06.00 on 15 June, the Fire Service responded to 43 calls for help, 14 fires, and 29 special services.

Due to the strong weather conditions, the Fire Service responded to 15 cases in Nicosia, mostly to draw water from basements, to open drainage wells, to tow cars, and so forth.

The areas that were mostly affected were Strovolos, Industrial area of Strovolos, Latsia, Geri and Kallithea.