Nicosia first in deaths due to COVID

According to the National Surveillance Report as of 9/3/2021, among cases, 236 COVID-19 associated deaths were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until March 11th, 2021 (Case Fatality Risk – CFR: 0.6%). The COVID-19 associated mortality is 26.6 per 100,000 population.

In particular, deaths occurred in 156 men (66.1%) and 80 (33.9%) women; the median age of all COVID-19 associated deaths was 81 years (IQR: 73-87 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 79 (33.5%) from Nicosia, 73 (30.9%) from Limassol, 42 (17.8%) from Larnaka, 18 (7.6%) from Pafos, 15 (6.4%) from Famagusta, and nine deaths (3.8%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (due to COVID-19) was 13 days (IQR: 7-20 days).

Among cases, 288 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus until March 11th, 2021 (CFR: 0.8%).

The mortality (all-causes) for people with COVID-19 is 32.4 per 100,000 population.

Deaths occurred in 194 men (67.4%) and 94 (32.6%) women; the median age of all deaths was 81 years (IQR: 73-87 years). By district of residence, deceased cases were 93 (32.3%) from Limassol, 90 (31.2%) from Nicosia, 52 (18.1%) from Larnaka, 24 (8.3%) from Pafos, 17 (5.9%) from Famagusta, and 12 deaths (4.2%) occurred among cases reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

The median time from date of sampling to death (all-causes) was 12 days (IQR: 6-20 days).