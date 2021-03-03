News Local Nicosia denies alleged scenario for EastMed pipeline to bypass Cyprus' EEZ

Nicosia denies alleged scenario for EastMed pipeline to bypass Cyprus’ EEZ

Nicosia on Wednesday strongly denied a report in a Greek daily alleging that a scenario has been proposed for the ambitious EastMed natural gas pipeline to bypass Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

“This is not the case. Programming or plans on the EastMed route have not changed. It is important to remember that the EU has funded the relevant studies,” said Victoras Papadopoulos who is the Director of the Presidents Press Office.

“All countries in the region involved, including the Republic of Cyprus, are taking steps and making an effort so that when the time comes, alternatives can be available to the companies who will undertake the project to review and decide,” he added.

To Vima, quoting exclusive information, referred to a change of route of the €7 billion EastMed pipeline which would circumvent the Mediterranean island’s EEZ.

It said the scenario was proposed by the Egyptian President to the Greek Prime Minister and discussed by the leaders of the countries involved in the project.

Τhe EastMed pipeline aims to connect the gas reserves of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In January 2020, an intergovernmental agreement was signed in Athens between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, regulating various maritime jurisdictions, environment, and security issues.

Technical studies for the pipeline worth up to €35 million are funded by the European Commission.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
