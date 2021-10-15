Nicosia Cycling Tour on November 21

Nicosia Tourism Board organises the cycling event, Tylliria Cycling Tour 2021

Nicosia Tourism Board – Visit Nicosia organises for the first time the cycling event “Tylliria Cycling Tour 2021”.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 9am with the start and finish point at Kato Pyrgos cove.

The aim of the event is to highlight the uniqueness of the area and to establish it as a destination with the ability to host sports events.

The event will include two cycling routes of 20 km (mountain bike) and 100 km (road cycling). For the 100 km route, the first three winners per category (men and women) will be awarded, while all participants will receive a medal and a goodie bag.

Along with the cycling event, there will be sea kayaking on Omega beach, as well as a free guided tour in ​​Tillyria.

The cost of registration is set at 10 euros, while part of the profits from the registration will be given for financial support of the schools in ​​Tylliria.

You can register at the event by filling out the online form here.

The event is under the auspices of the Cyprus Cycling Federation, with the support of the communities of Kato Pyrgos, Pano Pyrgos, Pachyammos, Mosfili and Pigainia. Media sponsor is RIK.

Nicosia Tourism Board

Nicosia Tourism Board (NTB) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2007 as part of the strategic planning of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. The purpose of NTB is the development and promotion of the city and the region of Nicosia and their transformation into a quality year-round tourist destination. To achieve its actions, NTB cooperates with various bodies at local, regional, and international level, both in the public and private sector. Its main pillars of activity are cultural and creative tourism, conference and business tourism, religious tourism, sports, and wellness tourism.

www.visitnicosia.com.cy