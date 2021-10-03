Nicosia consents to Colin Stewart’s appointment as the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus

Diplomatic sources have confirmed to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that Nicosia has given its consent for the appointment of Canadian Colin Stewart as the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Cyprus, as has been reported in the Cypriot press.

According to the sources, the Cypriot government has officially been approached and has given its consent for the appointment of Canadian Colin Stewart, who will replace the UN Secretary General`s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar. Previously Stewart served as the UN Secretary-General`s Special Representative for Western Sahara.

Meawhile, the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will inform on Monday the members of the National Council about developments in the Cyprus problem, following his meetings in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

As Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos, told CNA, the President will brief the members of the National Council about the developments in the Cyprus issue that emerged after the last session of the body. The meeting on Monday will specifically focus on the President`s bilateral meeting in New York with the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, as well as his meeting with Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The President will also brief the members of the Council on what was discussed and agreed regarding the appointment of a UN Secretary General envoy for the Cyprus issue.

On September 27, Guterres, had a lunch, in New York, with Anastasiades and Tatar, to discuss with them about the way forward as regards efforts to solve the problem of Cyprus.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.