A Nicosia by-pass motorway to be constructed in five stages aims to alleviate traffic jams created upon entering the capital, the Communications and Works announced on Thursday.

The Ministry’s ambitious plan is to provide alternative ways and link north-easterly and north-westerly suburbs of Nicosia without drivers having to go through the avenues of Spyrou Kyprianou and of Kalamon.

The by-pass motorway is part of a list of proposed projects by EU member-states that were approved by the European Commission in mid-July.

Each member state’s list of proposed plans was submitted before the Commission in February.