Nicosia by night: cycling adventure on January 11 and every Tuesday

Don’t miss the chance to explore wintry and dark Nicosia with the great company of the like-minded people every Tuesday. The ride starts from the Strovolos Municipality buildings (in front of the theatre entrance).
Meeting at 19:50 – starting time 20:00.
Route Details:
– 100% asphalt
– Difficulty rate 1.5/6
– 15 km approximately
Please wear your helmet at all time when you are riding with us. It may save your life
Recommended equipment -> -front and back bicycle lights -protective vest -1 or 2 wheel tubes
When Tuesday, January 11 at 8pm
Where Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia
Location
Info
Event by Nautilos Cycling Club