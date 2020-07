A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia’s Athalassa Avenue at around 11 am on Sunday.

Police said that at a point near Kalliopis street, a car driven by a 38 year old heading from Strovolos to Aglandjia collided with the biker who was driving in the opposite direction.

Police are investigating.