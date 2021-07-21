Nicosia and Athens to further coordinate action against Varosha’s partial opening

Nicosia and Athens will further coordinate action against the new fait accompli in divided Cyprus after the announcement by the Turkish side that the fenced-off area of Varosha will be partially re-opened.

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, had a telephone conversation on Tuesday after the announcement.

They discussed further coordinating diplomatic action in response to the Turkish provocations.

According to sources of the Greek government, the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Cyprus in light of the Turkish announcement which constitutes a blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the European Council’s conclusions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.