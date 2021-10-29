NewsLocalNicosia among the top destinations for 2022

Nicosia among the top destinations for 2022

The travel magazine Lonely Plant selected Nicosia as one of the top destinations for 2022.

According to the edition of Lonely Planet “Best in Travel 2022,” Nicosia is among the best cities that a traveler can visit, describing it as a multicultural city with rich history and cultural inheritance.

The good practice that put Nicosia on the list of Lonely Planet is the House of Cooperation with the program “United by Sound” as reported. This is a special social-cultural center in the heart of Nicosia and constitutes a live example of multicultural cooperation. Through this program the communities of Cyprus have been connected and through music dialogue has been encouraged.

