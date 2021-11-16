Nicosia – A Transforming City: walking tour on November 20

Let’s explore Nicosia: A Transforming City together!

Changing of centuries in Nicosia also meant changing of cultural and political influences. How do we see these transformations through the centuries? What is the impact of those transformations on the urban development of the city?

Our walk will include various public and private spaces of the historic core of Nicosia and discuss the diachronic transformation and decisions of changes.

The walk will start and finish at Home for Cooperation and will include both sides of the buffer zone, thus ID cards and vaccination documentation or a valid negative test result will be needed for the crossings.

City tours are organized by Home for Cooperation project implemented by the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research with the financial support of the Active Citizens Fund.

When Saturday, November 20

Where Home for Cooperation