Nicosia: 24 year old dies in hit-and-run

A 24 year old man died in a road collision in Nicosia while a 31 year old has been arrested for causing the accident.

The victim has been identified as King Prestly Saha, a Bangladeshi national.

Police said in an announcement that the accident took place around 7.50 pm on Friday on John Kennedy avenue in Pallouriotissa.

The 31 year old suspect was reportedly driving in the wrong lane and collided with the motorcycle ridden by the 24 year old who was working as a delivery driver and then abandoned the scene.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Nicosia Hospital by ambulance where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Subsequent investigations uncovered the suspect’s whereabouts and he was located and arrested in the Geri area.

The 31 year old was also breathalysed and police said that the final reading was 79mg, close to four times the legal limit of 22mg.

The Nicosia Traffic Department is investigating.

By Josephine Koumettou
