Nice with plenty of sun on Friday, but breezy in the afternoon.

Winds will be variable, moderate at first, force 3 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, force 3 to 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to 35 C inland, 26 C in the mountains, 27 C in Limassol, and 30 C in Larnaca, in Paphos and in Ayia Napa.