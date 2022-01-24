PhotosNHS staff march in a protest against vaccine mandates

NHS staff march in a protest against vaccine mandates

Nhs Staff March In A Protest Against Vaccine Mandates, In London
Nhs Staff March In A Protest Against Vaccine Mandates, In London

Police officers stand as NHS staff and others protesting against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine rules throw NHS uniforms at the entrance to Downing Street in London, Britain.

Source:REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

