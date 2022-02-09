Next Tuesday is crunch time for possible relaxation of Covid measures

Next Tuesday is when final decisions on the possible relaxation of coronavirus measures in Cyprus are expected to take place, according to Philenews.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas and the scientific team advising the government on Covid-19 will meet in the morning to exchange views on this bearing in mind the prevailing state of play.

And in the afternoon, proposals will be taken before the Cabinet for approval with the health experts’ intentions appearing to be conflicting.

Some talk about imminent relaxations and others express concern over the rising number of new infections along with an alarming increase in deaths due to Covid recorded over the past couple of days.

Regarding positive cases that have been recorded from February 1 to 7, the number reached 20,262.

As for the death toll, February seems to be a very bad month considering that seven infected men lost their lives on Tuesday alone.

The Health Ministry has said total deaths rose to 756, and the positivity rate stands now at 2.58%.

Among the dead are young people aged 40-58.