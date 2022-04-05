Next phase for traffic cameras in the air

Despite the fact that the pilot phase of the traffic cameras has been completed, the contracting authority has not yet given the green light for Phase A’.

Contractor Conduent State & Local Solutions has already sent a letter to the Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services, which is the contracting authority, as to when the next phase will begin, without, however, receiving any answers, according to information.

Regarding the serious delay in identifying and servicing out of court fines, a relevant meeting will take place this week to make decisions. According to the same information, the delay is due to the huge number of violation recorded since 1/1/2022 when the system began its operation. So far, around 50,000 drivers have been recorded violating the rules and only 10,000 have been identified.