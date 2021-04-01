Next covid lockdown relaxation measures to come around Holy Easter week

Next Covid-19 lockdown relaxations will be announced just before Holy Easter week since the ones in effect now end on April 30, but it all depends on the Mediterranean island’s epidemiological state of play.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, citing Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou who also said the island’s prevailing epidemiological situation only allows for small, conservative relaxation steps.

“The Council of Ministers will meet again the week before Holy Week to assess the epidemiological situation and take necessary adjustments to relaxation measures that will be in effect in view of Easter holidays,” he added.

Orthodox Easter this year is on Sunday, May 2, celebrating for Orthodox Christians the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

On Wednesday, the government took the decision for all students to return to class on Friday.

In addition, the public will be allowed three SMS for permission to leave the house by exception over the weekends. The limit of two remains for other days.

Moreover, private tuition centres will be allowed seven people – including the teacher – while there will an increase in the number of people allowed in gyms and swimming pools.

The epidemiological situation in Cyprus is stabilising but still not safe according to health experts.

The situation in the hospitals was under control on Wednesday but ‘extremely difficult’ and reversible, they also pointed out.