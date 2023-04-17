Zero tolerance on speeding, as traffic campaign begins

NewsLocalZero tolerance on speeding, as traffic campaign begins

Police have warned drivers there will be ‘zero tolerance’ when it comes to traffic violations that are considered the main factors in fatal road accidents and serious collissions, as they launched their week long campaign, expected to intensify this coming weekend.

Patrols will focus on speeding, the leading cause of fatal injuries on European roads, according to the latest Eurostat data.

A similar campaign will be on-going across European roads as well, as Cyprus police is coordinating with the European Traffic Police network, ROADPOL.

Almost a thousand violations have been recorded over the past five days, with three quarters of the cases related to speeding.

