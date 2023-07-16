Zero Food Waste Cyprus: The “fighters” against food waste

Looking for some facts on the subject, we met the Zero Food Waste Cyprus group and some of the most… remarkable volunteer fighters against food waste in our country.

With them, we went down to the battlefield, where every Saturday at the OXI market they save hundreds of kilos of fruit and vegetables that would have ended up in landfills and distribute them to people who need them to meet their weekly needs.

How is the process done? Some of the producers who set up stalls at the OXI market offer to the Zero Food Waste Cyprus team, fruits and vegetables that are either not preferred for “aesthetic” reasons by consumers or are going to spoil by the time they reach the next market. The volunteers then separate them into edible and non-edible to dispose of those that are in good condition and compost the rest.

Several producers, as they told us, were very positive about the initiative from the beginning.

By donating the fruit and vegetables, their own workload is reduced since the fruit and vegetables donated to the group would spoil by the next market or not be sold because of their appearance. By donating them to the group, they don’t have to go through the trouble of loading them and returning them to their fields and warehouses just to throw them away.

At the same time, they are delighted that the edible fruits and vegetables that are rescued are given to vulnerable groups of the population.

One of the things that struck us is that the volunteers who make up the team come from different countries. For example, when we visited the market, we met student volunteers from different countries who are in our country for a year with the European Erasmus program and are following sustainability-related activities. It was the first time for them too to participate in this effort but they worked as if… they had been part of it forever! We even saw refugees who are in our country with asylum seeker status, contributing to the effort by carrying heavy boxes from one place to another and loading them later on the cars.