NewsLocalZelenskyy congratulates Christodoulides on election

Zelenskyy congratulates Christodoulides on election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Cyprus’ President-elect Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.

In a message on Twitter, Zelenskyy said he is ready for active cooperation for the benefit of the two states and peoples.

He also said that Ukraine appreciates Cyprus’ support ‘in this difficult time for our country’.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
