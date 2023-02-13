Zelenskyy congratulates Christodoulides on election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Cyprus’ President-elect Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.
In a message on Twitter, Zelenskyy said he is ready for active cooperation for the benefit of the two states and peoples.
He also said that Ukraine appreciates Cyprus’ support ‘in this difficult time for our country’.
Sincere congratulations to @Christodulides on winning the elections of the President of the Republic of Cyprus. Ukraine appreciates the support of 🇨🇾 in this difficult time for our country. I’m ready for active cooperation for the benefit of our states and peoples.
