Zelenskiy signs decree sanctioning Cyprus-based entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed two decrees on April 22 to impose sanctions on 400 individuals and legal entities, two of which are registered in Cyprus.

According to the Ukrainian presidency’s website, the sanctions target 25 Russian citizens, four Swiss nationals, and eight Mali citizens. The list includes the families of Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, Russian official Suleiman Kerimov, and a soldier allegedly responsible for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Sanctions also target Russian political parties, tech companies, Russia’s Central Election Commission, and some companies, of which eight are Swiss companies, five are French, two are registered in Cyprus, one in the British Virgin Islands, one in the UAE, one in Malta, one in Luxembourg, one in Armenia, one in Germany, one in Spain, one in Taiwan, one in Singapore, and the rest in the Russian Federation.

Among the Russian legal entities are the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation, the New People party, the Liberal Democratic Party, Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth, and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. The list also includes the Russian development company VTB-Development, VTB-Project LLC, VB-Service LLC, PJSC Rosbank, JSC Far Eastern Bank, PJSC Tula Plant, Megacom LLC, JSC CityBike, the holding company Interros, the Scientific Research Institute Prometey and JSC Rigel.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
