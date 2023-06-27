NewsLocalYpsonas stabbing incident leaves two young men injured

Ypsonas stabbing incident leaves two young men injured

Ypsonas
Ypsonas

A stabbing incident in Ypsonas village in Limassol on Monday evening has left a 19-year-old man critically injured and a second one, aged 30, hospitalised but out of danger.

The alleged perpetrator left the scene on foot and he is still wanted, Limassol police said on Tuesday.

The stabbing at “Marios Tokas” square in the heart of the village was preceded by a confrontation between the three men – all third country nationals.

The injured men were taken to Limassol General Hospital with wounds to various parts of their bodies.

Limassol police are continuing investigations.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Scottish woman, 75, found dead in Paphos hotel pool
Next article
Minimum wage law’s implementation in Cyprus unrelenting as of Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros