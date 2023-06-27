Ypsonas stabbing incident leaves two young men injured

A stabbing incident in Ypsonas village in Limassol on Monday evening has left a 19-year-old man critically injured and a second one, aged 30, hospitalised but out of danger.

The alleged perpetrator left the scene on foot and he is still wanted, Limassol police said on Tuesday.

The stabbing at “Marios Tokas” square in the heart of the village was preceded by a confrontation between the three men – all third country nationals.

The injured men were taken to Limassol General Hospital with wounds to various parts of their bodies.

Limassol police are continuing investigations.