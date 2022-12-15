Youth at Ypsonas area mark ACAB (“All Cops Are Bastards”) day

About 20 young ones at Ypsonas area in Limassol ‘marked’ ACAB (“All Cops Are Bastards”) day on Tuesday with riots, clashes with police and a movie-style car chase, Philenews reports.

“A minor with a cheek injury, a damaged police patrol car, a clash with stones throwing, Molotov cocktails, a movie-style chase and firing by police of five shots was the result of a ‘guerrilla’ attack by some 20 young people on Tuesday evening on Elia Kannaourou Street on the main artery of the Municipality of Ypsonas,” the report said.

“The aim of the young ones was to attack members of the Fire and Police Departments since the specific day is associated with the number “1312” and the acronym “ACAB”,” it added.

ACAB is an acronym used as a political slogan associated with rebels who are opposed to the police.

It is typically written as a catchphrase in graffiti, tattoos or other imagery in public spaces. It is sometimes numerically rendered as “1312”, representing the position of the letters in the English alphabet.

At the same time, the family of a 17-year-old boy who alleged the cheek wound he sustained was caused by a police bullet has been dismissed by the Force.

And the police position was confirmed by two forensic experts who examined the minor, ruling out the possibility that it was caused by a bullet.