Young sisters rescued after falling into makeshift drainage hole in Lakatamia (VIDEO)

Two young girls who fell into a 40-metre-deep makeshift drainage hole in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia were rescued on Wednesday by Fire Brigade members.

Aged 11 and a half and nine and a half they were playing carelessly before falling into the completely makeshift cover of the perforation in a residential yard.

This is what head of the Fire Brigade Andreas Kettis said before adding that the girls were trapped there for two and a half hours calling for help without response.

It was the youngest girl who dared to climb up the perforation pipe and traversed a vertical distance of 40 metres to the surface to alert her parents.