NewsLocalYoung sisters rescued after falling into makeshift drainage hole in Lakatamia (VIDEO)

Young sisters rescued after falling into makeshift drainage hole in Lakatamia (VIDEO)

Rescue
Rescue

Two young girls who fell into a 40-metre-deep makeshift drainage hole in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia were rescued on Wednesday by Fire Brigade members.

Aged 11 and a half and nine and a half they were playing carelessly before falling into the completely makeshift cover of the perforation in a residential yard.

This is what head of the Fire Brigade Andreas Kettis said before adding that the girls were trapped there for two and a half hours calling for help without response.

It was the youngest girl who dared to climb up the perforation pipe and traversed a vertical distance of 40 metres to the surface to alert her parents.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces near Qalandia
Next article
Eleni Haritonos: The young Cypriot woman to join NASA

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros