Young sisters rescued after falling into makeshift drainage hole in Lakatamia (VIDEO)

Two young girls who fell into a 40-metre-deep makeshift drainage hole in the Nicosia suburb of Lakatamia were rescued on Wednesday by Fire Brigade members.
Aged 11 and a half and nine and a half they were playing carelessly before falling into the completely makeshift cover of the perforation in a residential yard.
This is what head of the Fire Brigade Andreas Kettis said before adding that the girls were trapped there for two and a half hours calling for help without response.
It was the youngest girl who dared to climb up the perforation pipe and traversed a vertical distance of 40 metres to the surface to alert her parents.
Ακόμα μια φορά επαληθεύονται οι προβλέψεις μας. Την επόμενη φορά δεν θα είμαστε τόσο τυχεροί!
Προ ημερών και μετά από επανειλημμένες κλήσεις για ανάσυρση κυρίως ζώων από ανοικτά πηγάδια με κινδύνους να αναφύονται και για τα μέλη μας κατά τη διάρκεια των επιχειρήσεων διάσωσης,➡️ pic.twitter.com/ioOoAuVzJc
— Andreas Kettis (@akettis) December 28, 2022