Young people sing the song of the Resurrection in every house of Peristerona

A very nice initiative took place in the community of Peristerona in Paphos where young people sang the song of the Resurrection in every house of their village.

According to an announcement by the Youth Association of the Peristerona community, the young people visited every house on Saturday, singing the song of the Resurrection.

As reported, the elders enjoyed it and moved, they offered the freshly baked goods which were given to the faithful after the Church service.

The Youth of the community of Peristerona stressed that the aim is to revive the customs and traditions that had been observed at various times in the area.