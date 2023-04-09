Young men caught with hundreds of firecrackers in their possession

Two young men aged 19 and 21 from a village in the Larnaca district allegedly bought 400 firecrackers from a shop in Pyla and carried them to the free areas.

Haris Hatzigiasemi, press officer of the Larnaca Police Directorate, said that as part of the police campaign aiming to prevent the transfer of firecrackers from the occupied territories, around six o’clock on Sunday afternoon, members of the Larnaca Crime Prevention Unit stopped a vehicle with two young men.

“Police investigations revealed that the two young men were aged 19 and 21, they were from a village in Larnaca district, and 400 firecrackers were found in their possession,” he said.

The young men, he added, “reported to police that they bought the firecrackers from a shop in Pyla. They were arrested and taken to the Oroklini Police Station where they will be charged in writing and released.”