NewsLocalYoung Maria returns to Cyprus after 4-month hospitalisation in Israel

Young Maria returns to Cyprus after 4-month hospitalisation in Israel

Maria
Maria

Four-year-old Maria, who had been hospitalised in Israel since last December after contracting type A streptococcus, has returned to Cyprus.

After almost five months in the hospital, young Maria arrived at Larnaca airport to a warm welcome, accompanied by her family.

In December, Maria was admitted to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia where she had to be intubated. As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to Israel, at the Chaim Sheba Medical Centre.

There she was monitored by Dr Lydia Christodoulou, a paediatrician working at Chaim Sheba Medical Centre, together with Dr Marina Rubinshtein, Deputy Director of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, who accompanied her to Israel, and Dr Tal Sade.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
UK service personnel embarking at Akrotiri for Sudan (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros