Young Maria returns to Cyprus after 4-month hospitalisation in Israel

Four-year-old Maria, who had been hospitalised in Israel since last December after contracting type A streptococcus, has returned to Cyprus.

After almost five months in the hospital, young Maria arrived at Larnaca airport to a warm welcome, accompanied by her family.

In December, Maria was admitted to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia where she had to be intubated. As her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to Israel, at the Chaim Sheba Medical Centre.

There she was monitored by Dr Lydia Christodoulou, a paediatrician working at Chaim Sheba Medical Centre, together with Dr Marina Rubinshtein, Deputy Director of the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, who accompanied her to Israel, and Dr Tal Sade.