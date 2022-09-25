Young man loses control of powerful bike, dies instantly after crash

Another young man in Cyprus lost his life on Saturday evening in a motorcycle accident in Kalavasos area, near Zygi.

Dead is George Sofocleous, 21, from Zygi, who seems to have lost control of his powerful motorcycle just before 10pm, police said on Sunday.

Police are looking into how Sofocleous lost control of the bike which first crashed into a concrete fence of a home off the road and then into some trees where it finally stopped.

The young motorcyclist who seems to be wearing a helmet was thrown into the air and ended up in the yard of an adjacent house. The head injury he suffered was fatal.

As for the motorcycle, it caught fire after the impact and was completely destroyed.

Larnaca Traffic Department police are calling on anyone with useful information to come forward or contact the Citizens Hot Line on 1460.