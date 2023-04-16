Young man detained for three days for illegal possession of explosives

On Saturday, the Paphos District Court issued a three-day detention order against a 22-year-old man for illegal possession and storage of explosives.

According to a spokesperson for the Police Headquarters, the 22-year-old was arrested on Good Friday for illegal possession and storage of explosives.

Based on a court warrant, a search had been carried out at his home in Paphos, where explosives, such as 10 improvised explosive cylindrical metal objects (pipes) and two improvised explosive cylindrical metal objects, of the type of factory fire extinguishers, were found and taken as evidence.

Two empty factory fire extinguishers and three transparent bags containing white powder (potassium) were also found.

A pyrotechnic expert of the Paphos Police ascertained that all 12 cylindrical metal objects found contained an improvised mixture – gunpowder (low explosive).

The 22-year-old was placed under three-day detention to facilitate the interrogations.

The Paphos CID is continuing the investigations.