Young man critical after Paralimni buggy accident

Two young men, 23, were seriously injured in a buggy accident in Paralimni on Thursday morning, philenews reports.

According to police, the accident happened around 7 am on Thursday near an apartment complex in Paralimni.

Under conditions which are being investigated, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roundabout. The buggy overturned during the accident, police said.

The two men were first transported to Famagusta General Hospital to receive treatment.

The 23-year-old pillion rider is suffering from serious injuries to his head and body and had to be transferred to Nicosia General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. Doctors say his condition is critical.

The driver was also injured on his head and body, but his condition is described as stable.

Paralimni police are investigating the accident.

