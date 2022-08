A young man seen floating unconscious in the sea area of Limassol is currently in critical condition.

According to the Police, early in the afternoon of Thursday, a man was seen by lifeguards floating on the water, in the area of Molos, Limassol.

He was pulled to the shore and an ambulance was called that transferred him to the Limassol General Hospital.

The man is a foreigner and is currently intubated and in critical condition.

Police continue investigations.