Young man and his grandmother detained over theft from top police officer’s home

A 19-year-olld man and his 54-year-old grandmother on Friday were detained in custody in connection with a recent break-in and theft from the home of Limassol’s head of Police Drug Squad (YKAN).

They are facing charges of house break-in and theft, unlawful possession of property and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The two suspects appear to have made the mistake of breaking into the residence of the head of YKAN Department last Tuesday. They allegedly stole various gold jewelry worth a total of €8,700.

Police investigations at a licensed precious metals shop in Limassol revealed that the 54-year-old suspect went there on the same day that the burglary was committed and sold a gold earring for the sum of €55.

The suspect had handed the earring to the employee of the jewellery shop also giving her identity card number. Tests carried out secured her identity and was subsequently arrested.

During a search of her residence jewelry was found – including that which had been stolen from the top police officer’s residence.

It was subsequently established that her 19-year-old grandson was the one who transported her to the jewellery shop to sell the stolen property.

The two were brought before the Limassol District Court on Friday which ordered their detention for seven days.