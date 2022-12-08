Yermasoyia fatal collision “one of the worst” in recent memory, police say

Police are examining video footage to determine the exact cause of a fatal car collision which took place in Yermasoyia, Limassol on Wednesday.

A 62-year-old woman, Marta Tyorjanne Tofei from Hungary, died in the collision while she was returning home after a shift at the restaurant where she worked, around 1 am.

She died after a car, driven by a 35-year-old, crashed into the side of her car on Georgiou Vasileos street.

The 35-year-old was driving drunk and speeding, police said. Limassol traffic police are also evaluating eyewitness statements who said that he crossed a red light.

According to Phileleftheros’ sources, investigators have also received testimony saying that the suspect was involved in a street race during the time of the collision.

The luxury car he had been driving belonged to a friend of his, police noted.

The 35-year-old has been arrested and could face charges of involuntary manslaughter.

While the collision occurred around 1 am on Wednesday, authorities did not manage to interrogate the 35-year-old until Wednesday noon, as he was still drunk, Phileleftheros writes.

Police will also interrogate a 27-year-old woman who was sitting in the passenger’s seat. None of them was injured.

Video footage is expected to determine whether the 35-year-old was involved in a street race at the time of the collision, while both of the cars will undergo a mechanical check. Also, an expert investigator will assist with the case.

According to police, the 35-year-old is in Cyprus on a temporary visa which expires in the next few days. Authorities asked the Court to order him detained as they feared he could flee the country.

Police in Limassol said that it is one of the worst collisions they worked on in the past years.

