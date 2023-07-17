Geri recycling plant fire under control, health risk warning remains-PHOTOS

NewsLocalGeri recycling plant fire under control, health risk warning remains-PHOTOS

A fire that broke out on Sunday at a recycling plant in Geri and which posed health risks because of its toxic smoke has come under control, authorities said on Monday.

But residents at Geri but also at nearby communities have been instructed to remain indoors and use ordinary household air conditioners since these re-circulate indoor air.

Residents are also advised nor to use machines/systems of industrial units which import and process outdoor air.

The facility which recycles paper and plastics in the community’s industrial area has been completely destroyed.

Fire Brigade press officer Koulla Mesaritou told CyBC Radio that the perimeter of the factory is now secured and that protective measures have been taken for adjacent factories.

The environmental, labour and meteorological departments have been alerted and are installing equipment to record and inform of air quality, Mesaritou also said.

The nearby affected areas include Kallithea, Pera Chorio Nisou, Alhambra, Dali, Agios Sozomenos, Potamia and Lymbia.

By Annie Charalambous
